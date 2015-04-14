FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FAA proposes $1.54 mln civil penalty against Air Methods Corp
April 14, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. FAA proposes $1.54 mln civil penalty against Air Methods Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it had proposed a $1.54 million civil penalty against Air Methods Corp for allegedly operating helicopters not in compliance with federal regulations.

The FAA said in a statement that Air Methods Corp, a Colorado-based emergency medical transport company, had operated 83 flights over water in the Pensacola, Florida, area when the helicopters lacked either helicopter flotation devices or flotation gear for each occupant, or both.

Air Methods has 30 days from the receipt of the FAA’s civil penalty letter to respond, the agency said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

