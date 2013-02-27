FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FAA:reports of Boeing 787 test flights "completely inaccurate"
February 27, 2013 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

FAA:reports of Boeing 787 test flights "completely inaccurate"

SEATTLE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration said it is not close to approving test flights of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner with a proposed fix for the plane’s troubled batteries, denying news reports that such tests could start as early as next week.

“Reports that we are close to allowing 787 test flights are completely inaccurate,” spokeswoman Laura Brown said on Tuesday in an email to Reuters.

Boeing declined to comment.

Batteries overheated on two jets last month, prompting regulators to ground the 50 Dreamliners in service worldwide. The grounding saddled Boeing with mounting costs and airlines with expensive planes that cannot be flown and in some cases are stranded far from their home airports.

Boeing proposed a multi-faceted fix for the battery system in a meeting with the FAA last week. The proposal included a stronger containment box, a battery with greater cooling capacity and other changes.

