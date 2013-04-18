FAA chief says furloughs will reduce flight arrivals in summer

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - The top U.S. air safety regulator on Thursday said his agency expects airports will handle fewer flight arrivals during peak hours this summer because of furloughs at airport control towers, but that airlines have not told the agency this will mean fewer flights or less revenue.

Federal Aviation Administration chief Michael Huerta told reporters that airlines have told his agency that they are still trying to understand the impact of furloughs of air traffic controllers.