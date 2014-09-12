FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2014 / 8:01 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FAA challenged by overhaul of air traffic control, survey says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. aviation industry has only minimal confidence in the ability of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to overhaul the nation’s air-traffic control system, a survey released by a government watchdog agency said on Friday.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office said a survey of 76 industry stakeholders found they considered the FAA “only marginally to moderately capable” of implementing the new system, known as NextGen.

The survey of the industry, which included airports and airlines to labor unions and manufacturers, also found they consider the FAA capable of operating the new system once it is in place. The $20 billion system is being rolled out over a decade but is behind schedule and has suffered from lack of funding.

The FAA did not immediately respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

