FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. FAA proposes fines against Southwest, Great Lakes
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2013 / 12:25 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. FAA proposes fines against Southwest, Great Lakes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Monday proposed fining Southwest Airlines Co $325,000, saying the Dallas-based airline operated an aircraft with improper modifications.

The U.S. agency alleged in a statement that the incident, from August 2011, involved the faulty installation of a switch on a Boeing 717 that allows crews to test the plane’s windshield heating system. The plane was operated by AirTran, the discount carrier Southwest bought in 2011.

The FAA added in its statement that the Boeing 717 was used on more than 1,100 flights before the switch was fixed.

The agency also said it also proposed a $304,000 civil fine for Great Lakes Aviation Ltd, saying that company operated 19 flights in January 2011 in which it used de-icing fluid heated to temperatures that could damage aircraft.

Southwest spokeswoman Brandy King said the carrier is aware of the penalty and has been working with the FAA to resolve the matter. Great Lakes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.