BRIEF-Fabege posts Q3 profit in line with forecasts
October 16, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fabege posts Q3 profit in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Fabege Ab

* 9 mths rental income amounted to SEK 1,565 (1,545)

* 9 mths profit from property management increased about 10 per cent to SEK 508m (462).

* 9 mths profit before tax for period amounted to SEK 1,032m (1,750)

* 3 mths rental income amounted to SEK 526 (513)

* 3 mths profit from property management increased sek 191 m (162).

* Mean forecast was for Q3 rental income of 527 MSEK and property management profit of 195 MSEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Av Johannes Hellström)

