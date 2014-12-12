FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fabege says sells properties to Fastpartner
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fabege says sells properties to Fastpartner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Fabege AB

* Fabege strengthens its cash position by SEK 2 bln

* Says has sold the Ladugårdsgärdet 1:48 property at Vartahamnen and the Hammarby-Smedby 1:457 and 1:458 properties in Upplands Vasby to Fastpartner, and sold the Gronlandet Sodra 13 property in Norrmalm to a private company

* Says all of sales will occur in form of companies with a total underlying property value of approximately sek 1,942m and will yield a combined profit of sek 102m before tax

* Says we have taken advantage of favourable transactions market and sold non-priority and vacant properties

* Fastpartner says separ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.