FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria's FACC fires CFO in wake of cyber fraud attack
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 3, 2016 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Austria's FACC fires CFO in wake of cyber fraud attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Austria’s aerospace parts manufacturer FACC, which recently became the target of cyber fraud, said on Wednesday it was terminating the mandate of its finance chief with immediate effect.

“The management board is fundamentally reorganizing the financial department and pursuing damages and insurance claims,” FACC said in a statement.

While searching for a successor for CFO Minfen Gu, the supervisory board appointed its member Yongshen Wang to the management board on an interim basis.

The company, whose clients include Airbus and Boeing, said on Jan. 19 it had become the target of cyber fraud and that hackers managed to steal around 50 million euros ($54.57 million).

$1 = 0.9163 euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.