Facebook advertisers lose bid for class status
April 13, 2012 / 9:05 PM / in 5 years

Facebook advertisers lose bid for class status

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc, which runs the world’s largest social networking website, won a court ruling on Friday rejecting a bid by advertisers to sue the company as a group for overcharging them.

U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton in Oakland, California, denied the advertisers’ request for class-action status, saying they failed to show they had enough in common to justify allowing them to sue together.

“The court is persuaded by Facebook’s argument that plaintiffs have not shown that they have a viable method for proving each class member’s recovery,” Hamilton wrote.

