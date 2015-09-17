FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 17, 2015 / 1:09 PM / 2 years ago

Facebook's new ad service to charge only after full-scroll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said it would launch a service that will let advertisers pay for ads only when a user scrolls through the ad from top to bottom on its news feed.

The new service, called "100 percent in-view impressions", will include text, photo, link and video ads, the company said in a blog post on Thursday. (on.fb.me/1Kj5JWl)

Facebook also said it was partnering with Moat, an ad analytics company, which would verify video ad metrics on Facebook.com to give advertisers details on the performance of their video campaigns. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

