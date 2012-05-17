FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merrill, Morgan Stanley doling out Facebook shares
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 17, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

Merrill, Morgan Stanley doling out Facebook shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Advisers at Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch brokerage unit and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney have started to find out how many Facebook IPO shares they are getting, just hours before the social media company is expected to price its initial public offering, according to advisers and clients at the firms.

Merrill advisers have until 3:00 pm EDT (1900 GMT) to allocate their shares to clients, advisers said. The firm has capped the number of Facebook shares for each client account at 2,000, while Morgan Stanley Smith Barney has set a 500 share cap, according to advisers at each of the firms. The advisers asked not to be identified because they are not permitted to talk to the press.

A spokeswoman for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, a venture of Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, declined to comment. A Merrill spokeswoman did not immediately return calls for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.