Belgian privacy regulator loses case against Facebook
June 29, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

Belgian privacy regulator loses case against Facebook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - The Belgian data protection authority said on Wednesday it had lost a legal battle with Facebook in which it sought to stop the social network tracking the online activities of non-Facebook users in Belgium who visit Facebook pages.

A spokeswoman for the Belgian Privacy Commission said the Brussels Appeals Court had dismissed its case saying the regulator has no jurisdiction over Facebook, which has its European headquarters in Ireland. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

