Facebook to appeal Belgian ruling ordering it to stop using tracking cookie

BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Facebook said on Monday it would appeal a ruling from a Belgian court ordering it to stop using a cookie tracking users on the social network which the Belgian data protection regulator claims infringes European privacy law.

“We’ve used the ‘datr’ cookie for more than five years to keep Facebook secure for 1.5 billion people around the world. We will appeal this decision and are working to minimize any disruption to people’s access to Facebook in Belgium,” a spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti)