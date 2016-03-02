FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Facebook executive jailed in Brazil to be released Wednesday
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2016 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Facebook executive jailed in Brazil to be released Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - The senior Facebook Inc executive arrested in Brazil should be released on Wednesday after spending nearly 24 hours in jail due to a dispute over a court order demanding data from the company’s WhatsApp messaging service in a drug-trafficking investigation.

A press representative for the court in Sergipe state handling the case said Facebook Vice President for Latin America Diego Dzodan would likely be released in Sao Paulo within hours after a judge overturned a lower court decision. (Reporting by Brad Haynes, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.