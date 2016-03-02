Facebook executive jailed in Brazil to be released Wednesday

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - The senior Facebook Inc executive arrested in Brazil should be released on Wednesday after spending nearly 24 hours in jail due to a dispute over a court order demanding data from the company’s WhatsApp messaging service in a drug-trafficking investigation.

A press representative for the court in Sergipe state handling the case said Facebook Vice President for Latin America Diego Dzodan would likely be released in Sao Paulo within hours after a judge overturned a lower court decision. (Reporting by Brad Haynes, editing by Louise Heavens)