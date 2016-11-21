FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Facebook to expand in UK in latest vote of confidence after Brexit
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 9:45 AM / 9 months ago

Facebook to expand in UK in latest vote of confidence after Brexit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Facebook said it would expand its UK presence by 50 percent in 2017, joining U.S. technology peer Google in boosting investment in Britain despite the uncertainty sparked by the vote to leave the European Union.

Social network firm Facebook said it would hire 500 new staff, adding to the 1,000 people it already employs in Britain, as it gears up to open a new headquarters in London next year.

Before the Brexit referendum in June, pro-Remain campaigners had warned that international companies could seek to reduce their presence in Britain as withdrawing from the EU would make it a less attractive place to invest.

But Facebook said on Monday that was not the case.

"The UK remains one of the best places to be a tech company and is an important part of Facebook's story," Europe, Middle East and Africa vice-president Nicola Mendelsohn will say at a conference run by the CBI, an employers group, later on Monday.

Facebook's expansion comes after Google, owned by parent company Alphabet Inc, said earlier in November that it would invest in thousands of extra engineers as part of its move to a new London building.

Britain is also benefiting from the growth of online retailer Amazon, which expects to create 3,500 UK jobs in 2016, including at its head office, research and development centres, customer service centres and distribution depots.

It plans a further 2,300 at three new distribution centres in 2017.

Facebook said many of its new jobs would be in the high-skilled engineering sector.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.