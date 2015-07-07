REFILE-Facebook to build new data center in Fort Worth

(Fixes typographical error in headline)

By Yasmeen Abutaleb

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc announced plans on Tuesday to build a new data center in Fort Worth, Texas, its fourth in the United States and fifth overall.

Facebook will invest at least $500 million in the global data center, a spokesperson said, and will employ at least 40 full-time employees. The center will also be powered entirely by renewable energy, Tom Furlong, Facebook’s vice president of infrastructure, wrote in a blog post.

As part of the deal, the 1.4-billion user social network brought 200 megawatts of new wind energy to Texas, Furlong wrote.

Facebook opened its first data center in Prineville, Oregon, in 2011. It has also built centers in Altoona, Iowa, Forest City, North Carolina and Lulea, Sweden. (Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Tom Brown)