FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Facebook to build new data center in Fort Worth
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2015 / 5:56 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Facebook to build new data center in Fort Worth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typographical error in headline)

By Yasmeen Abutaleb

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc announced plans on Tuesday to build a new data center in Fort Worth, Texas, its fourth in the United States and fifth overall.

Facebook will invest at least $500 million in the global data center, a spokesperson said, and will employ at least 40 full-time employees. The center will also be powered entirely by renewable energy, Tom Furlong, Facebook’s vice president of infrastructure, wrote in a blog post.

As part of the deal, the 1.4-billion user social network brought 200 megawatts of new wind energy to Texas, Furlong wrote.

Facebook opened its first data center in Prineville, Oregon, in 2011. It has also built centers in Altoona, Iowa, Forest City, North Carolina and Lulea, Sweden. (Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.