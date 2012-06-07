FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Direct Edge to contest Nasdaq plan to aid Facebook clients
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 2:31 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Direct Edge to contest Nasdaq plan to aid Facebook clients

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Herbert Lash	
    NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Bill O'Brien, chief executive
of exchange operator Direct Edge, on Thursday called Nasdaq
OMX's plans to compensate clients for its mishandling
of Facebook's initial public offering an illegal move and
a challenge to the industry.	
    "It was a shameless attempt to basically turn an investor
confidence-eroding event into a competitive advantage," O'Brien
told analysts at a Sandler O'Neill conference on exchanges and
brokerage. "We're going to vigorously contest it."	
    O'Brien said he does not believe Nasdaq's plans will be
approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and he said
Nasdaq will have to go back to the drawing board to address how
it will compensate clients.	
    "I don't think it complies with U.S. securities law,"
O'Brien said. "It's like dumping oil in the ocean. You can't do
it."	
    Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said it will offer $40 million in cash
and rebates to clients harmed by its mishandling of Facebook
Inc's market debut.

