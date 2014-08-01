FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2014 / 4:22 PM / 3 years ago

Facebook service disrupted for some users

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc, the world’s No.1 social network, suffered a service disruption on Friday that made the website unavailable to some users.

Some visitors to the site were greeted with a message that read “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.” It was not immediately clear how widespread the disruption was.

Facebook, which has 1.32 billion monthly users, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic

