FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Facebook staff diversity little changed over past year
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

Facebook staff diversity little changed over past year

Yasmeen Abutaleb

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc released new diversity data Friday that showed the number of women and minorities has remained little changed over the past year.

The number of women increased only 1 percentage point, from 31 percent to 32 percent. The number of black people, Hispanics and people of two or more races remained unchanged at 2 percent, 4 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

Diversity among the social network’s tech workers was far less even, with 84 percent men and 16 percent women. Among non-tech workers, 48 percent are men and 52 percent women.

Facebook’s senior leadership is still overwhelmingly white and male. Women comprise only 23 percent of the senior leadership while men comprise 77 percent, unchanged from last year.

More Asian people made up senior leadership with 21 percent this year, compared to 19 percent last year, but the number of senior-level Hispanics decreased from 4 percent to 3 percent.

In a blog post, Facebook listed several initiatives to increase its diversity. They included a Facebook University training program, which invites college freshmen from underrepresented groups to spend a summer working alongside Facebook mentors, and a training course geared toward conversations about stereotypes and bias.

Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.