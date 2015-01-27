FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Facebook, Instagram suffer widespread outage
#Market News
January 27, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Facebook, Instagram suffer widespread outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Instagram)

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Facebook and Instagram services were down Tuesday with the social media site saying it is working on fixing the issue, several users said.

“Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can,” Facebook said on its website.

Users in the United States and many countries in Asia and Europe reported that they were unable to log on to the website and mobile apps.

Representatives at Facebook were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru and Eric Auchard in Frankfurt; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
