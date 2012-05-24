FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
E*Trade CFO: E*Trade Facebook losses under $1 million
May 24, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

E*Trade CFO: E*Trade Facebook losses under $1 million

Jessica Toonkel

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - E*Trade Financial Corp.’s market making operation realized losses of “well under a million dollars,” af ter the Nasdaq trading de but of social media giant Facebook, the company’s CFO said on Thursday.

A technical glitch delayed Facebook’s market debut by half an hour on Friday and many client orders were delayed subsequently, costing some investors and traders big losses as the stock price dropped after an initial gain. [ID: nL1E8GMERV]

“As a result of well-publicized issues relating to the trading of Facebook’s stock in the secondary market last Friday, we estimate E*TRADE’s market making operation realized losses of well under a million dollars,” Matt Audette, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
