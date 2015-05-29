FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge splits ruling on firefighters' dismissals over Facebook exchange
May 29, 2015 / 7:47 PM / 2 years ago

Judge splits ruling on firefighters' dismissals over Facebook exchange

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A fire department supervisor who lost his job after posting comments about gun control and “liberals” on his private Facebook page can’t sue the county for retaliatory termination; however, a separate lawsuit by a volunteer firefighter who participated in the online exchange can proceed, a federal judge in Maryland has ruled.

Senior U.S. District Judge Marvin Garbis for the District of Maryland granted Howard County’s motion for summary judgment Wednesday against former Battalion Chief Kevin Buker’s retaliatory termination claims. However, Garbis denied the motion as to Mark Grutzmacher, a volunteer who was considered an employee for the purposes of his wrongful termination suit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1G8vVWI

