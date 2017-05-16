FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Facebook fined 150,000 euros by French data watchdog
May 16, 2017 / 9:59 AM / 3 months ago

Facebook fined 150,000 euros by French data watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - Facebook has been fined 150,000 euros ($165,645) by France's CNIL data watchdog for failure to prevent its users' data from being accessed by advertisers.

CNIL said its fine - which was imposed on both Facebook Inc and Facebook Ireland - was part of a wider European probe also being carried out in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany into some of Facebook's practices.

The 150,000 euros fine is small in the context of the company which has quarterly revenue of about $8 billion and a stock market capitalisation which stands at around $435 billion.

$1 = 0.9056 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Callus

