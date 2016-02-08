Facebook must stop tracking non-users on the web - French regulator

BRUSSELS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The French data protection authority on Monday gave Facebook three months to stop tracking non-users’ web activity without their consent and ordered the social network to stop transferring data to the United States using an illegal data transfer pact.

“The company does not inform Internet users that it sets a cookie on their terminal when they visit a Facebook public page,” the CNIL said in a statement.

“Facebook transfers personal data to the United States on the basis of Safe Harbour, although the Court of Justice of the European Union declared invalid such transfers in its ruling of October 6, 2015.” (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Foo Yun Chee)