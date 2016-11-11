FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
REFILE-Facebook glitch turns user profiles into memorial pages-reports
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2016 / 9:55 PM / in 9 months

REFILE-Facebook glitch turns user profiles into memorial pages-reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix formatting in second paragraph)

Nov 11 (Reuters) - A glitch on Facebook changed profiles of several users, including that of Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, to memorial pages on Friday, according to multiple news outlets.

"We hope people who love [ name ] will find comfort in the things others share to remember and celebrate [ his/her ] life," appeared at the top of user profiles, Gizmodo reported.

Facebook was not immediately available for comment.

People took to Twitter to ridicule the glitch.

"Facebook thinks I'm dead I guess? That's awkward," Jason Evagelho tweeted.

Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.