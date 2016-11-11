REFILE-Facebook glitch turns user profiles into memorial pages-reports

(Refiles to fix formatting in second paragraph)

Nov 11 (Reuters) - A glitch on Facebook changed profiles of several users, including that of Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, to memorial pages on Friday, according to multiple news outlets.

"We hope people who love [ name ] will find comfort in the things others share to remember and celebrate [ his/her ] life," appeared at the top of user profiles, Gizmodo reported.

Facebook was not immediately available for comment.

People took to Twitter to ridicule the glitch.

"Facebook thinks I'm dead I guess? That's awkward," Jason Evagelho tweeted.