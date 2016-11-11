Santacruz Silver Mining says one dead in accident at Mexico mine
Nov 11 Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd said one person died in an accident at its Rosario Mine in Mexico on Wednesday.
Nov 11 A glitch on Facebook changed profiles of several users, including that of Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, to memorial pages on Friday, according to multiple news outlets.
"We hope people who love [ name ] will find comfort in the things others share to remember and celebrate [ his/her ] life," appeared at the top of user profiles, Gizmodo reported.
Facebook was not immediately available for comment.
People took to Twitter to ridicule the glitch.
"Facebook thinks I'm dead I guess? That's awkward," Jason Evagelho tweeted.
Nov 11 Twitter Inc said it was able to deliver more viewers than promised to advertisers on a U.S. election night livestream, good news for the microblogging site as it tries to ward off growing competition for ad dollars from Snapchat and Instagram.
WASHINGTON, Nov 11 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission wants a federal judge to allow the agency to take additional testimony from Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit over allegations the German automaker intentionally destroyed documents last year over its diesel emissions scandal.