Facebook sets IPO range, seeks $95 bln valuation-WSJ
May 3, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

Facebook sets IPO range, seeks $95 bln valuation-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc plans to price its initial public offering at a high-$20 to mid-$30 per-share range, granting the world’s largest social network a valuation of as much as $95 billion, the Wall Street Journal cited sources as saying on Thursday.

At that range, the company would be valued at between $85 billion and $95 billion, the Journal cited the sources as saying.

Facebook may release its latest S1, or IPO filing, as soon as Thursday, the Journal added without elaborating. Facebook plans to have its shares traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “FB”.

