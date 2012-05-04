FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wedbush starts Facebook with outperform rating
#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 7:30 PM / 5 years ago

Wedbush starts Facebook with outperform rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - As Facebook Inc prepares to market its $10.6 billion initial public offering to U.S. fund managers next week, brokerage Wedbush Securities set a $44-per-share price target that implies a potential capital gain of about 40 percent for IPO investors.

Facebook on Thursday set an indicative IPO price range of $28 to $35 a share, which would value the world’s largest online social network at $77 billion to $96 billion. Depending on how the roadshow for investors go, Facebook could begin trading on Nasdaq as soon as May 18.

Demand for Facebook shares will likely outstrip supply, Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter wrote in a research note, rating the stock “outperform”.

“We believe Facebook will capture an increasing percentage of spending on offline advertising, while growing its share of online advertising as well as usage continues to increase and advertisers become more comfortable with the cost effectiveness of online advertising,” Pachter said.

