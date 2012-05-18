FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 4-Facebook wraps up IPO, set for big Friday pop
May 18, 2012 / 12:55 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 4-Facebook wraps up IPO, set for big Friday pop

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

* IPO priced at $38/shr, top of target range
    * Investor frenzy may spur outsized gains despite risks
    * Price tag, float, valuation may temper gains


    By Alexei Oreskovic and Olivia Oran	
    SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc
 is set to raise up to $18.4 billion in its IPO and become
the first U.S. company to be worth more than $100 billion at its
debut, as investors bet on a big pop in the stock when it begins
trading on the Nasdaq on Friday.	
    Frenzied demand, especially from individual investors hoping
to buy into an Internet juggernaut that touches hundreds of
millions of people every day, is expected to drive Facebook well
above its initial public offering price of $38 a share, which
was already at the top end of its target of $34 to $38.	
    Analysts were divided on how high the price might go on the
first day of trade, with some expecting a relatively modest gain
of 10 percent to 20 percent while others said anything short of
a 50 percent jump would be disappointing.	
    "It will be bananas tomorrow," said Greencrest Capital
analyst Max Wolff. "This is all about the future, so it really
is a lottery ticket. 	
    "The stock could initially rise and then it could go
parabolic on a wave of retail investor hope. These shares are
going to trade on hope. I do not know how to value hope," said
Wolff.	
    Facebook is selling an up to 18 percent stake in the company
at a valuation of $104 billion, comparable to the market worth
of Amazon.com Inc, and exceeding that of
Hewlett-Packard Co and Dell Inc combined.	
    The highly anticipated offering, the largest by a U.S.
Internet company and the second-largest in U.S. history after
Visa Inc, vaults the eight-year-old Facebook to the front
ranks of corporate America.	
    It will give 28-year-old Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg,
who started Facebook in his Harvard dorm room, a net worth of
nearly $20 billion. 	
    Enthusiasm for Facebook shares comes despite questions about
the company's long-term money-making capabilities, particularly
after it reported a quarter-to-quarter revenue slide in April.
 	
    Others warn that the price tag, equivalent to over 100 times
historical earnings versus Apple Inc's 14 times and
Google Inc's 19 times, makes Facebook a risky bet.	
    "I think they'll make money - it will just take them a
little bit longer because they're pioneering new ways for
advertisers to reach customers," said Walter Price, a portfolio
manager at RCM Capital Management. "It's not like there's a
simple formula. They have to try different things."	
    "It shouldn't be a surprise to people that the growth rate
is going to moderate over the next couple of years," he said,
adding that he expects the stock to trade at around $42 on
Friday, which would be an 11 percent gain.	
    	
    	
    	
    HAVES, AND HAVE-NOTS	
    Wall Street's top brokerages fought tooth-and-nail to ensure
their wealthiest and most reliable clients got a slice of the
IPO. Those with big accounts and a long history as customers
likely got first dibs, and would-be buyers who had no such ties
were lucky to get any, industry sources said.	
    A Morgan Stanley Smith Barney adviser based in the northeast
said he saw internal figures that showed the firm had more than
60,000 orders for the IPO from 6,600 brokers in over 570 offices
- eclipsing a more typical 500 brokers in 300 offices.	
    The brokerage arm of Morgan Stanley -- the lead
underwriter on the IPO and therefore expected to get the most
shares -- initially capped the number each retail client account
could receive to 500 shares, which was lower than Bank of
America Merrill Lynch's ceiling of 2,000 shares.	
    But Morgan Stanley Smith Barney emailed its wealth advisers
late on Thursday afternoon to say that it had raised the cap to
5,000 shares, according to sources who spoke on condition of
anonymity. 	
    "I am sure they were getting calls," said Alois Pirker,
research director at Aite Group LLC. "One of the advantages of
being a lead underwriter is that you get preferential treatment.
I am sure there were some wealthy individuals who were wondering
if it would be better to be with Merrill Lynch."  	
    A spokeswoman for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, a venture
with Citigroup Inc, declined to comment. 	
    For most retail investors, their first chance to invest in
Facebook, which has some 900 million users, will be on Friday,
when they risk getting trampled by institutional funds.	
    Financial advisers are warning that if the stock skyrockets,
the average person might end up getting orders filled at a price
much higher than they wanted and then face the possibility of
losses as funds steamroll in and then zip back out, taking the
price off its highs. 	
    But these warnings are largely falling on deaf ears.	
    "A lot of retail investors are not concerned about
valuation. That's what is going to drive the first-day pop,"
said Jim Krapfel, analyst at Morningstar. "I think anything over
50 percent will be considered a successful offering -- anything
under that would be underwhelming."	
    	
    CHALLENGES REMAIN	
    Facebook shares will begin trading at around 11 a.m. on
Friday, when the well-known brand could attract enough interest
to exceed the 458 million shares traded the day General Motors
 went public after emerging from bankruptcy in 2010.	
    Facebook will celebrate its Wall Street debut with an
all-night "hackathon" at its Menlo Park, California,
headquarters starting on Thursday evening, a tradition in which
programmers work on side projects that sometimes turn into
mainstream offerings.	
    Zuckerberg, fictionalized in the Oscar-winning 2010 film
"The Social Network," will control roughly 56 percent of the
company's voting shares after the offering. 	
    His majority control has raised flags among some investors,
uneasy with ceding so much power to the "hoodie"-wearing
executive who wrote in a letter to potential shareholders that
"we don't build services to make money; we make money to build
better services."	
    Facebook also faces challenges maintaining its growth
momentum. Some investors worry the company has not yet figured
out a way to make money from the growing number of users who
access Facebook on mobile devices such as tablets and
smartphones. Meanwhile, revenue growth from Facebook's online
advertising business, which accounts for the bulk of its
revenue, has slowed in recent months.	
    One UBS adviser initially received calls from 12
clients clamoring to buy shares of Facebook, but over the past
couple of  weeks, two have changed their minds.	
    "A lot of people are thrown off by the recent negative
stories in the press," the adviser said, speaking on condition
of anonymity. "One guy was worried about General Motors stopping
its advertising on Facebook."	
    GM said on Tuesday it would stop placing ads on Facebook,
raising questions about whether display ads on the site are as
effective as traditional media. 	
    Overall, financial advisers are struggling to manage
clients' expectations about what the stock will do and in some
cases, if they will be able to get any stock for them.	
    This week, Facebook increased the size of its IPO by almost
25 percent to 421 million shares, or a 15 percent stake in the
company -- a day after hiking its target price range about 14
percent.	
    If a greenshoe option for underwriters is exercised, as
expected, the stake sold increases to 18 percent, raising north
of $18.4 billion. 	
    More than half of the proceeds of the IPO will go to
existing shareholders, including early backers such as Accel
Partners and Russia's DST Global.	
    The more bullish had expected Facebook to price at $40 per
share. However, the Nasdaq Composite Index fell by more than 2
percent on Thursday, quelling such optimism. 	
    "I expect it to open at a nice premium, but I don't expect a
LinkedIn-type performance because of the sheer size of this
IPO," said Scott Sweet of research firm IPO Boutique.	
    Shares of professional networking company LinkedIn Corp
 doubled on their first day of trading. 	
    Lee Simmons, industry specialist at Dun & Bradstreet,
forecast a 10 percent to 20 percent gain for Facebook on Friday.	
    "You've got a large offering at an increased price, so a
huge pop may be difficult to achieve," Simmons said. "When
you're talking about doubling or a pop the size of LinkedIn...,
the others were smaller floats, under 10 percent, so you had
this artificial feeding frenzy."   	
    Facebook has 33 underwriters for the IPO, led by Morgan
Stanley, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs.

