Facebook ceo says performance of stock has been dissapointing

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - FACEBOOK CEO SAYS PERFORMANCE OF THE STOCK HAS BEEN DISSAPOINTING FACEBOOK CEO SAYS ONE OF THE MAIN MISUNDERSTANDINGS RIGHT NOW IS HOW “FUNDAMENTALLY GOOD” MOBILE IS FOR COMPANY FACEBOOK CEO SAYS STOCK DROP HASN‘T HELPED STAFF MORALE, BUT HE SAID, HE THINKS “IT‘S A GOOD TIME FOR PEOPLE TO JOIN AND A GOOD TIME FOR PEOPLE TO STAY AND DOUBLE DOWN” FACEBOOK CEO SAYS BIGGEST STRATEGIC MISTAKE COMPANY MADE WAS BUILDING MOBILE APP WITH HTML5 INSTEAD OF BUILDING A NATIVE APP FACEBOOK CEO SAYS INSTRAGRAM HAS JUST CROSSED 100 MILLION USERS FACEBOOK CEO SAYS MISSION IS TO GROW INSTAGRAM TO HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF USERS, BUT NO AGENDA TO MAKE IT “GO INTO OUR INFRASTRUCTURE” FACEBOOK CEO SAYS BUILDING A PHONE IS “CLEARLY THE WRONG STRATEGY FOR US,” SAYS IT “DOESN‘T MOVE THE NEEDLE” FACEBOOK CEO SAYS HE SEES A “BIG OPPORTUNITY” AROUND SEARCH, SAYS FACEBOOK CURRENTLY DOES AROUND 1 BLN QUERIES A DAY