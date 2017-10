Oct 4 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday the social media company reached the 1 billion active monthly users threshold last month.

At the end of June, Facebook had 955 million active monthly users.

Facebook, based in Menlo Park, California, hit the milestone on Sept. 14 at 12:45 p.m. Pacific time, the company said in a fact sheet on its website.