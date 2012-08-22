FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FTC clears Facebook acquisition of Instagram
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2012 / 10:15 PM / 5 years ago

FTC clears Facebook acquisition of Instagram

Alexei Oreskovic

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission cleared Facebook Inc’s acquisition of Instagram on Wednesday, voting unanimously to close its investigation into the deal without taking any action.

The move frees Facebook to complete its acquisition of the mobile photo application maker, the biggest acquisition in Facebook’s history. Facebook announced plans to acquire Instagram in a cash and stock deal for $1 billion in April.

The deal is currently valued at $747.1 million, based on the closing $19.44 closing price of Facebook’s shares on Wednesday.

Facebook said in a statement that it was pleased that the FTC has cleared the transaction. The company did not provide a further update on the timing of the deal, which it has said it expects to close by the end of the year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.