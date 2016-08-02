FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
New Instagram feature makes content disappear after 24 hours
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 3:27 PM / a year ago

New Instagram feature makes content disappear after 24 hours

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Instagram, the photo-sharing app owned by Facebook, is taking aim at fast-growing messaging app Snapchat with a new feature that gives users the option to make pictures and videos to disappear automatically after 24 hours.

The feature, Instagram Stories, will showcase pictures and videos uploaded by a user in a slideshow format, Instagram said in a blog post on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2arGGLA)

Snapchat, which has more 100 million users, is known for automatically making postings disappear after 24 hours. However, the privately owned company released a feature in July called "Memories" that enables users to save and share content.

That will help it compete more directly with other social networks such as Facebook.

Instagram, which has more than 500 million members, said the new feature does not allow users to "like" an image or post a comment, but followers can send direct messages to the uploader.

Instagram Stories will be rolling out globally over the next few weeks on Apple's iOS and Google's Android platforms. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.