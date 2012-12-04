FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Student group to go to court over Facebook privacy policy
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 4, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Student group to go to court over Facebook privacy policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and lead as campaign group plans to sue Irish regulator, not Facebook, in the first instance)

VIENNA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Facebook privacy campaign group europe-v-facebook plans to go to court in Ireland a bid to make the world’s biggest social network do more to protect the privacy of its hundreds of millions of members, it said on Tuesday.

The Austrian student group has been campaigning for better data protection by Facebook for more than a year and has won some concessions on users’ control of their own data and transparency on the part of Facebook over the data it collects and stores.

“We are hoping for a legally compliant solution from the Irish data protection authority,” the group said. “Unfortunately, that is highly doubtful at the moment. Therefore we are also preparing ourselves for a lawsuit in Ireland.” (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.