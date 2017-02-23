BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline says DHT Holdings rejected an improved offer
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
Feb 23 Video game publisher ZeniMax Media Inc, which earlier this month won a $500 million verdict against Facebook Inc's Oculus virtual reality unit and its founders for unauthorized copying of computer code, has asked a federal judge to block Oculus from using the code in its products.
The injunction could limit the number of games available for sale for Oculus' Rift VR headset. Facebook paid $3 billion to acquire Oculus in 2014. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy