3 months ago
Facebook wins dismissal of U.S. lawsuits linked to terrorism
May 18, 2017 / 4:41 PM / 3 months ago

Facebook wins dismissal of U.S. lawsuits linked to terrorism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday dismissed two lawsuits accusing Facebook Inc of supporting terrorist groups by letting them use its social media platform to further their aims, including violence against Jews.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn dismissed a lawsuit brought on behalf of roughly 20,000 Israeli citizens and a lawsuit by family members and the estates of victims of attacks by Hamas.

Garaufis said the plaintiffs in the first lawsuit lacked standing to pursue their claims in federal court, and that Facebook was immune from claims in the second lawsuit. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

