Jan 25 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has hired Hugo Barra to lead all of its virtual reality efforts, including its Oculus team, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

Barra, who recently stepped down as Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Inc’s vice president after three-and-a-half-years, was in charge of global operations and the face of its international expansion. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)