Facebook launches video calling in Messenger app
April 27, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

Facebook launches video calling in Messenger app

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Monday it added a video-calling feature to its standalone Messenger app.

The feature is currently available to users on iOS and Android operating systems, the company said.

The company said users can video call their friends even if one of them is on Apple's iOS and the other on an Android device. (bit.ly/1KorYLD)

Video calling has been launched in several countries including the United States, UK, Canada and France, the company said.

Facebook said it plans to roll out Businesses on Messenger soon. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

