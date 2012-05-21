FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley works on Facebook IPO orders-source
May 21, 2012

Morgan Stanley works on Facebook IPO orders-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s brokerage affiliate, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, has a “large number” of market orders and marketable limit orders that were entered Friday for the trading debut of Facebook Inc stock that have still not been reconciled, according to an adviser at the firm.

The adviser, who is not allowed to talk to the media and who declined to be identified, received an email that went out right after the firm’s 9:00 a.m EDT (1300 GMT) Monday morning meeting.

The firm, in which Citigroup also has a minority interest, is working to “reconcile” the issue manually, according to the memo.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman declined to comment. A call to Nasdaq OMX Group Inc, which trades Facebook shares, was not immediately returned.

