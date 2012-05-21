Morgan Stanley works on Facebook IPO orders-source

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s brokerage affiliate, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, has a “large number” of market orders and marketable limit orders that were entered Friday for the trading debut of Facebook Inc stock that have still not been reconciled, according to an adviser at the firm.

The adviser, who is not allowed to talk to the media and who declined to be identified, received an email that went out right after the firm’s 9:00 a.m EDT (1300 GMT) Monday morning meeting.

The firm, in which Citigroup also has a minority interest, is working to “reconcile” the issue manually, according to the memo.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman declined to comment. A call to Nasdaq OMX Group Inc, which trades Facebook shares, was not immediately returned.