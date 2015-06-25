FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alex Stamos says to join Facebook as chief security officer
June 25, 2015 / 4:35 AM / 2 years ago

Alex Stamos says to join Facebook as chief security officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc’s Alex Stamos will join Facebook Inc as chief security officer, he said on Wednesday.

Stamos, who joined Yahoo as chief information security officer last year, said he would start at the world’s largest social media network next Monday.

Stamos announced his move in a post on Facebook and also updated his profiles on Twitter and LinkedIn. (on.fb.me/1J6Q1in)

In a LinkedIn account summary, Stamos describes himself as a “security executive who is passionate about building an Internet that is safe and trustworthy for everyday users.”

Stamos will replace Joe Sullivan who left Facebook in April to join Uber Technologies Inc.

Facebook and Yahoo could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

