CORRECTED-Facebook to launch news app - FT
#Market News
November 4, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Facebook to launch news app - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say Facebook was “not available”, instead of “available”, to comment)

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc is preparing to launch a new standalone news app called Notify next week, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

The app will feature content from dozens of media partners including Vogue, the Washington Post and CBS, the newspaper said. (on.ft.com/1Q5EIg4)

Facebook was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

