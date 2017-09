Nov 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it launched its news app Notify for iPhone users in the United States.

The app - which features content from news sources such as Fox News, Washington Post and CBS Sports - allows user to share notifications from the lock screen. (bit.ly/1OEwCLf) (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)