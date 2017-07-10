By David Ingram
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oculus, the virtual reality
company owned by Facebook Inc, is temporarily cutting the
price of its hardware, as the industry tries to figure out why
the technology for immersive games and stories has not taken off
among consumers.
Oculus is cutting the combined price of its Rift headset and
Touch controllers to $399 for six weeks beginning on Monday,
said Jason Rubin, Oculus vice president for content. That
matches the price of another virtual reality set, PlayStation
VR, made by Sony Corp.
Vive, a virtual reality set developed by HTC Corp,
is listed for sale at $799 on its website, and it has not
recently cut the price.
Facebook paid $3 billion to acquire Oculus and retain its
employees in 2014.
Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said at the time
that the medium, which offers a 360-degree panoramic view
through headsets, would "become a part of daily life for
billions of people."
That has not happened, although it is unclear if that is
because of high prices, something inherent in the technology or
some other reason.
Pricing discounts are sometimes a sign of weak product
sales. Rubin, though, said in an interview that was not the case
with Oculus, which he said could have cut the price sooner but
wanted to wait until there were enough games, movies and other
entertainment to keep a broad audience busy.
The pace of game releases has quickened, making a wider
appeal possible, Rubin said: "We're now in a space where the
mass market can be much happier."
Oculus cut its price once before this year, dropping it from
$798 to $598 in March.
In May, Oculus shut the doors of its Story Studio, two years
after it launched at the Sundance Film Festival, to focus on
external content makers.
Another setback was a $500 million legal judgment against
Oculus in February, when a jury found in favor of video game
publisher ZeniMax Media Inc in a lawsuit accusing Facebook and
Oculus of copyright infringement. Oculus has asked for a new
trial.