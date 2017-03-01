FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oculus cuts price for Rift and Touch
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 6:44 PM / 6 months ago

Oculus cuts price for Rift and Touch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's virtual reality unit Oculus said on Wednesday it has cut the all-in price for its Rift and Touch products by $200.

The virtual reality headset, Rift, and motion controller Touch will together retail for $598.

"We believe this lower entry price will attract consumers to PC VR (virtual reality for personal computers) at a faster pace," Jason Rubin, Oculus' vice president of content said.

Rift used to retail for $599 while Touch for $199. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

