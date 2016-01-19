FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawsuit against founder of Facebook's Oculus can proceed, judge says
January 19, 2016 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

Lawsuit against founder of Facebook's Oculus can proceed, judge says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge allowed part of a lawsuit to proceed against the founder of Facebook’s virtual reality glasses unit Oculus VR Inc, but also dismissed several claims filed by another company which alleged the Oculus founder had passed off its confidential information as his own.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco ruled on Saturday that a breach of contract claim could proceed against Oculus founder Palmer Luckey. However, Alsup dismissed other civil claims brought by Total Recall Technologies, including fraud. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

