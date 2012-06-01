FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook's website goes down temporarily
June 1, 2012 / 7:23 AM / in 5 years

Facebook's website goes down temporarily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Facebook’s website suffered sporadic outages on Thursday, anywhere from half an hour to two hours according to various blogs, tweets and affected users, but the company said the problem has been fixed.

“Earlier today, some users briefly experienced issues loading the site. The issues have since been resolved and everyone should now have access to Facebook,” company spokesman Michael Kirkland told Reuters.

The outages came as Facebook continued to grapple with the fallout of its botched May 18 IPO. The stock has plummeted nearly 23 percent from its IPO price, and numerous lawsuits have been filed in the wake of first-day trading glitches.

Shares of Facebook closed up 5 percent at $29.60 Thursday on the Nasdaq.

