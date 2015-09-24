FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Facebook.com up for most users after outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Facebook error message is seen in this illustration photo of a computer screen in Singapore June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas White/Files

(Reuters) - Facebook.com was up for most users, except in some parts of western Europe, nearly four hours after an outage was first observed.

Downdetector.com's Facebook map showed outages in North America, Europe, Australia and India earlier on Thursday. (bit.ly/1aIqOPd)

“Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can,” a message on facebook.com said.

The mobile app and Messenger services appeared to be working during the outage.

Facebook and its photo-sharing site Instagram were blocked around the world for up to an hour on Jan. 27. Facebook (FB.O) blamed an internal fault.

The company was not available for comment on the latest outage.

Facebook’s shares closed marginally up at $94.41 on Thursday.

Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
