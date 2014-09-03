FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Facebook goes down for some U.S. users
#Market News
September 3, 2014 / 9:31 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Facebook goes down for some U.S. users

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds problems fixed)

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc went down briefly for an unknown number of U.S. users on Wednesday afternoon in what appeared to be the latest outage to affect the world’s largest social network.

Several users had earlier reported getting an error message, “unable to connect to the Internet” when attempting to sign in.

Facebook said the log-in problems arose after what it called an infrastructure-configuration adjustment.

“We immediately discovered the issue and fixed it, and everyone should now be able to connect,” a Facebook spokesman said. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
