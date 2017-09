Sept 24 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s social media website was inaccessible on Thursday afternoon, but it remained unclear whether the glitch affected all or some users.

A message displayed on facebook.com said “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

Facebook was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)