FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish judge asks EU court to clarify data rules after Facebook allegations
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2014 / 11:00 AM / 3 years ago

Irish judge asks EU court to clarify data rules after Facebook allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - Ireland’s High Court on Wednesday asked the European Court of Justice (ECJ) to clarify European Union data protection rules in light of allegations that Facebook shared data from EU users with the U.S. National Security Agency.

High Court Justice Gerard Hogan rejected a request by a campaign group for an investigation into Facebook’s alleged sharing of data, but he said the issue raised questions about EU policy and he would ask the ECJ to look at the matter.

“The critical issue which arises is whether the proper interpretation of the 1995 [EU data protection] directive and the 2000 Commission decision [on the Safe Harbour principles] should be re-evaluated in the light of the subsequent entry into force of article 8 of the charter” on the right to the protection of personal data, Hogan said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.